As Real Madrid’s decision is made, Liverpool ‘prepares’ a huge Kylian Mbappe contract.

Liverpool are presently in fourth place, four points behind leaders Chelsea, after the final international break until March.

Liverpool will play Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow before a frantic festive break, and the recruitment staff will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Defensa Central is a Spanish periodical.

Liverpool is reportedly contemplating a hefty contract offer of €30 million per year in order to beat Real Madrid to Mbappe’s signature.

According to Defensa Central, the Reds intend to knock Real out of the competition to acquire Mbappe this summer.

The brilliant kid had previously been connected with Liverpool and Real Madrid, and appeared to be on his way out of Paris in the summer after alerting the club of his wish to depart.

Madrid sought to take advantage of the situation with a second deal for Mbappe worth €200 million (£171.7 million) on transfer deadline day, but it was rejected by PSG, while a third offer from Madrid was apparently disregarded by PSG.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

FourFourTwo.

Liverpool has been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to the report, with one team reportedly stepping out of the battle to sign the striker.

The Reds are still one of four Premier League clubs interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, according to the source, but Real Madrid has “dropped out of the competition.”

According to FourFourTwo, the Spanish team is concentrating their efforts in the summer on Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are among the English clubs rumored to be interested in the 21-year-old, who “has his eyes set on going to the Premier League,” according to the source.

Luis Diaz, a winger for Porto.

Radio Renascenca is a Portuguese news outlet.

