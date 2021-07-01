As Rafael Benitez joins Everton, we take a look at managers who have crossed the line.

Rafael Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, has been named the next Everton manager, despite almost universal fan disapproval.

After a Merseyside derby in 2007, the Spaniard, who won the Champions League and FA Cup during a six-year stay at Anfield, referred to the Toffees as a “little club” to a segment of the crowd.

Since his departure in 2010, Benitez has endeavored to clarify his remarks, and while Everton’s board has moved on, fans have not.

Other managers who have controversially crossed the gap to manage opposing clubs are examined by the PA news agency.

Clough, Brian (Derby 1967-1973, Nottingham Forest 1975-1993)

Brian Clough, a divisive character, left Derby a year after winning Division One when his gamble on a power battle with the board failed when he and assistant Peter Taylor quit, anticipating chairman Sam Longson to cave in and give them more authority. Longson, on the other hand, accepted the resignations. Clough was appointed by Derby’s arch-rivals Forest after brief periods at Brighton and Leeds, where he won back-to-back European Cups and another title.

George Graham is a writer who lives in the United (Arsenal 1986-1995, Tottenham 1998-2001)

Graham cemented his place in Arsenal’s history by leading the team to their first league victory in 18 years in 1989, with a dramatic last-day title decider at Anfield, and another trophy in 1991. Before being sacked and suspended for a year for taking an illegal payment from an agent, he also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the European Cup-Winners’ Cup. After a brief stint at Leeds following his return, he joined Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where he won the club’s first trophy in eight years with the 1999 League Cup.

Harry Redknapp is a British football manager (Portsmouth 2002-2004, Southampton 2004-2005, Portsmouth 2005-2008)

Redknapp, a glutton for punishment, moved from one South Coast team to another and back again in the space of two years. He announced his resignation as Pompey manager, stating that he needed a break from football, only to be named manager of Southampton a few weeks later.