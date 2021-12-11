As Rafa Benitez’s tensions rise, Lucas Digne’s career at Everton is in jeopardy.

Lucas Digne will be given the credit he deserves if he returns to the side for tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace and helps Everton keep a clean sheet, or plays a part in a defensive showing that gets three points or just protects one.

To be a key and productive member of this Everton team, Digne does not need to fire in 10 crosses per game, be on corners, or take free kicks.

Everton, more than anything else, has to be a team right now.

Digne will understand this as a man who has commanded this team on several occasions.

The team’s triumph on Monday night was a huge relief, but they are still winless in their previous nine games and face a difficult game at Selhurst Park.

Benitez announced on Friday afternoon that he would decide on Digne’s inclusion today.

He didn’t say much other than to clarify that his choice is still up in the air.

Digne’s strengths are attacking and moving ahead.

Absolutely. That is something we are all aware of.

And, in this aspect, he was among the greatest left-backs in the Premier League, if not Europe, between 2018 and 2020.

He had four goals and five assists in his first three seasons, one goal and eight assists in his second, and no goals but seven assists in his third.

So far this season, Digne has had one goal and no assists. There are various reasons for this, including the unavailability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Digne believes it is due to Benitez’s tactics.

But there are two sides to being a left-back, and there have always been worries about his defensive abilities; it is evidently where he is most at ease.

Digne is now faced with a challenge. Is he up to the task? Does he have the desire to do so? Only time will tell if this is true.

Above all things, he is a defender. The first job of a full-back is to halt the opposition.

So it’s evident that if he wants to play again under Benitez, he’ll have to knuckle down and show he wants to improve in that area and be a part of the club. “Summary concludes.”