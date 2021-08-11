As Rafa Benitez’s ‘key’ for Liverpool is discovered, Jamie Carragher sends Ibrahima Konate a message to Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, according to Jamie Carragher, might form the Premier League’s “best” centre-back combo this season.

Liverpool bolstered their transfer market by signing Konate from RB Leipzig, and the Frenchman will want to establish himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk, who is preparing for his first season in the Premier League, may be the ideal partner for the 22-year-old.

In defense, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be vying for starting berths, giving Klopp a selection issue.

Carragher, on the other hand, is most enthused about the pairing of Konate and Van Dijk, and believes they have the potential to create a particular bond.

Carragher stated, “That has the potential to be the best centre-back tandem in the Premier League.”

“I mean, Van Dijk is the best center back in the Premier League; you’ll have to give him a few months to catch up, but Konate I saw at RB Leipzig. He appears to have that presence, and he surely has the pace. He appears to be quite extraordinary.”

Liverpool kicks off their Premier League season this weekend, and they’ll be up against a familiar foe when they meet Everton in the 2020/21 season.

When the two sides meet, Carragher expects a “interesting dynamic” with former manager Rafael Benitez in charge of the Blues.

“Rafa is a legend in Liverpool. I wouldn’t say Everton fans are divided on him; I believe the bulk of them did not want him there. Carragher told UMM, “I don’t think he’ll ever be adored by Everton supporters, but I think he’ll be respected if he does a decent job.”

“I believe Merseyside derbies will be crucial. If he can beat Liverpool in a derby, he might start to gain popularity among Everton fans, and vice versa.

“However, if he wins too many derbies, it won’t go down well with the Reds!” As a result, this season’s dynamic will be really interesting.”