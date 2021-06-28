As Rafa Benitez’s decision approaches, communication is crucial for Everton’s future.

A moment that no Everton supporter could have predicted even a month ago is approaching.

Carlo Ancelotti’s abrupt return to Real Madrid at the start of the month was a huge surprise in in of itself, seemingly appearing out of nowhere after the bank holiday weekend.

But the Blues’ subsequent management search has produced its own set of surprises, not least the announcement that Rafa Benitez had emerged as the front-runner for the job just over two weeks ago.

At this time, his appointment as manager is on the horizon, and the choice is eliciting strong reactions.

Messages left outside Goodison Park have caught the spotlight in recent days, and while the insults directed at some cannot be excused, the general message of dissatisfaction is echoed by many.

It hasn’t only been the impending arrival of Benitez that has been an issue; many have noticed a significant lack of communication throughout this process.

Of course, in cases like this, there are some things that can’t be avoided. The details of every meeting a club has with potential candidates for a vacancy cannot be relayed to the fans.

With a decision on the horizon, the club must prioritize keeping lines of communication open as much as possible in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Everyone at Everton will be very aware of the mixed emotions that many Everton fans will have once Benitez’s hiring is official, whenever that may be.

Over the last few days, various sections of the fandom have made it very apparent how much they oppose the club’s upcoming decision.

Of course, all Blues want the club to win, but those emotions of dissatisfaction aren’t going away when Benitez raises the scarf at Finch Farm.

Open lines of communication are required not only from the Spaniard, who will undoubtedly be scrutinized closely as soon as he takes over, but also from other members of the club’s hierarchy.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that this is a crucial appointment for Everton.

The move to a state-of-the-art. Summary ends.