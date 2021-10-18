As Rafa Benitez’s alterations continue, Everton hires a new coach from a Premier League opponent.

Cristian Fernandez, Everton’s new fitness and rehab coach, has announced his move to Goodison Park.

After five years at Newcastle United, Fernandez rejoined Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park for the 1-0 defeat by West Ham on Sunday.

“New chapter…New Home,” the Blues new recruit captioned a photo of the squad warming up from the Main Stand on social media.

When Benitez took over at St James’ Park in 2016, the former Northampton Town fitness coach was given his shot in the Premier League.

According to The Chronicle, much upheaval is expected at Newcastle following the club’s ownership, and Fernandez’s move to Merseyside is the first backroom shift of the new era.

Fernandez remarked when he left: “It’s time to say goodbye after more than five years.

“I’d want to express my gratitude for providing me with the opportunity to have wonderful experiences while visiting this wonderful Toon, where we have felt at ease.

“But most importantly, for allowing me to meet so many wonderful people who have assisted me in my personal and professional development.”