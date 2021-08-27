As Rafa Benitez meets an alternate Everton vision, Farhad Moshiri’s decision will be put to the test once more.

The manager who was hired by Everton this summer will face the man who many Blues coveted in Saturday’s match at the Amex Stadium.

It’s fair to say that former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was never a fan favorite when it came to replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and his appointment is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history, yet many Evertonians have welcomed Farhad Moshiri’s appointment with open arms.

After all, the team’s fortunes always come first, and the Spaniard, like everyone else in his industry, will be assessed on outcomes in the end.

Given the number of other managers who had straddled many of the game’s other local rivalries, crossing Stanley Park was, in many respects, English football’s last big taboo.

Benitez, who is now 61 years old and wiser, has taken a low-key approach thus far.

Remember, this is the same man who, in a matter of weeks in 2007, made the infamous “little club” statement about Everton before mocking Chelsea for handing out plastic flags to their fans.

What was the chance he’d end himself in the dugout at both Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park?

Despite his previous associations with Anfield, Benitez is now entirely devoted to the Everton cause, whether the majority of the fanbase wanted him or not, as he stated during his unveiling as Blues manager.

Pat Nevin, a former Chelsea and Everton winger, praised Benitez as a “fantastic manager” last week, citing the dignified manner in which he carried himself during his tenure in west London, where he was “loathed,” and added: “It’s not time to judge him yet, we need a wee bit longer, but I suspect the Toffees will like him in the end.”

While Merseyside fans on both sides of the park did a double take when they first saw Benitez waving a blue and white scarf and wearing Everton training gear, he has made other subtle gestures so far, such as his blue three-piece suit and club crest lapel badge for his first game in charge at Goodison Park.

Despite the fact that he has been championed by some for a long time. “The summary has come to an end.”