As Rafa Benitez and Everton confront a major challenge, Seamus Coleman’s attitude told it all.

Two steps ahead and one step back.

Although, given the heinous nature of Everton’s goals tonight, it could be said that it was three enormous jumps in the wrong direction.

The fact that many in the away end’s rage flared up again, this time directed towards the manager, just added to the gloomy atmosphere around this result and performance.

All season, Crystal Palace will not score three easier goals. The Blues have wrapped up their Christmas present in time for the holidays.

Aren’t they generous? But that’s a topic we’ll return to. Everton, for whatever reason, enjoy giving the opposition a head start.

An encouraging win over Arsenal would only mean something, signaling something more than a one-off, if Rafa Benitez’s team learned something from their visit to Selhurst Park.

Prior to Palace’s third goal, when Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes combined to give Conor Gallagher a free opportunity at goal in time added on, the Blues were still in with a chance of salvaging a point.

The third, on the other hand, put a stop to such notion.

Now it’s one win out of ten. Everton would have finished ninth with a win, but they finished 14th this weekend. The pain was relieved for only a few days.

And if the Blues don’t give themselves a shot, they’ll stay there, or worse. They are making things really difficult for themselves. As if this skid wasn’t long enough, they respond to a win by reverting to a pattern that has plagued them all season: surrendering first.

Look, we correctly hailed the spirit that secured a well-deserved draw at Old Trafford, as well as the show of character that turned the games against Southampton, Burnley, and Arsenal around. A league-high ten points have come from losing positions. The Blues, on the other hand, are not among the league’s top teams.

They’ve now given up the first goal 11 times in the league this season, and the law of averages dictates that they’ll lose more games than they win.

Against Crystal Palace, Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate were unimpressive, while Abdoulaye Doucoure was a waste of time.

