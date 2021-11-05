As Rafa Benitez admitted, Antonio Conte was late for the Everton press conference.

Antonio Conte has spoken out about what he expects from Everton this weekend, recalling his previous encounter with Rafa Benitez.

After being appointed earlier this week, the new Spurs manager will take charge of his team for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to Goodison Park.

On Thursday evening, the Italian was on the touchline for Tottenham’s 3-2 Europa League triumph over Vitesse Arnhem and has already begun training his team for their next match.

Conte was nearly 45 minutes late for his pre-Everton press conference because he preferred to keep his team on the training pitch for further work.

The last time he and Benitez shared the pitch in the Premier League was in the Italian’s penultimate league game as Chelsea manager, which ended in a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

The 52-year-old recalls that day and knows what to expect this weekend from a “tough” Everton side.

In his pre-match press conference, Conte admitted [via FootballLondon ]: “I recall losing my most recent Premier League match to Benitez.

“Certainly, we expect a difficult game since Everton is a very excellent club and Goodison Park is not an easy place to play.

“At the same time, we want to demonstrate that we are working to enhance the outcome, particularly for our position in the table. It will not be simple. As I mentioned the other day, we need to put in a lot of effort to enhance this team.

“There are numerous factors to consider. Not only from a tactical standpoint, but also from a physical standpoint. We’ll need some time for this. It’s very challenging to find the time.” Conte has just spent a few days on the training field with his new group of players.

However, the new Spurs manager has stated that he is working on a variety of issues in order to strengthen the team, beginning with this weekend’s trip to Everton.

“Sure, we’re working on a variety of projects. Everything is fine, “Added he.

“We’re concentrating primarily on bringing some order to the pitch. I believe that in order to get outcomes, a team must be well-organized. We are the ones.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”