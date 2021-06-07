As qualifications round out the final line-up for Euro 2020, here’s how it’s shaping up.

The squad for next summer’s postponed Euro 2020 is officially set.

Scotland, Hungary, North Macedonia, and Slovakia joined the 20 teams who had previously qualified after winning their play-offs on Thursday night.

The PA news agency delivers an update on how the competition is progressing.

– What is the location of the tournament?

UEFA, the event’s organizers, remain committed to staging it in 12 European cities, a commitment made long before the global pandemic struck.

Following a report in Le Parisien that Russia was being considered as the single host, it issued a statement to PA earlier this month saying there were no intentions to change the format at this time.

Any such modifications would occur “far closer to the time,” according to the statement.

– Which cities are part in the project?

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, and St Petersburg are the host cities.

– When is it going to happen?

The tournament will now begin on June 11, 2021, with the final taking place on July 11 at Wembley Stadium. In March of this year, UEFA decided to postpone it for a year to allow its member associations to finish their domestic competitions over the summer.

– What are the odds that supporters such as Scotland’s Tartan Army will be able to attend matches?

It is too early to say, according to UEFA. With lockdowns in place across most of Europe, the prospect of full stadiums for the finals is remote at the moment, though there was some encouraging news about the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.

– Are there any first-timers in the running?

Finland and North Macedonia will, in fact, compete in their first major senior competition next summer.