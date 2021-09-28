As Qataris head to the polls, they are greeted with a red carpet, prayers, and kisses.

The modest crowd quietly listens as TV star Saeed al-Burshaid delivers his first stump speech ahead of Qatar’s first parliamentary elections, a first for the resource-rich monarchy.

Burshaid gesticulates furiously as he builds to a crescendo in a plain, mainly unadorned sports hall south of Doha, surrounded by a few dozen people sipping tea from servers.

Burshaid, a minor celebrity in the Gulf who previously managed Qatar TV’s drama department, exclaims, “It’s our obligation to let them (voters) know, and to educate the people.”

The election on October 2 is for 30 members of the Shura Council, a 45-member council with limited powers that was formerly appointed as an advisory chamber by the emir.

While it is a rare bow to democracy in the dictatorial area, critics say it is not a watershed moment for Qatar, and that it comes amid increased scrutiny ahead of the World Cup next year.

Burshaid’s laminated manifesto commits action on worker and women’s rights, both of which have been criticized by the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Burshaid carefully supports the country’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his 2030 development plan, rather than advocating for a new administration or a change in official policy.

Burshaid, who is dressed immaculately in a white thobe and was led into the hall on a thick red carpet, says, “The system – we want to make it more transparent, and also to tackle modern issues.”

The Shura will have the power to draft legislation, approve budgets, and recall ministers. However, the all-powerful emir will have veto power.

After a pre-event prayer break, Burshaid, a candidate for the 14th district, continues his speech without interruption, with neither of his two opponents present.

For much of the 14-day period designated for rallying support, campaigning in the Arabian desert nation has been quiet.

The 284 hopefuls standing for the 30 open council seats are largely men, with only 28 women among them. The emir will appoint the emir to the remaining 15 seats.

Male voters outnumber female voters five to one at Burshaid’s segregated campaign event, where they greet each other with traditional head kisses.

Analysts predict that the Shura’s impact will be limited, and that many voters will vote for family members.

Michael Stephens, a senior scholar at the Foreign Policy Institute, said, "I don't think it portends wonderful things for Qatar in terms of domestic legislation or reform."