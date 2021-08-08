As PSG waits, Messi will break his silence on Barcelona’s departure.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi will break his silence over his future, three days after Barcelona said they would not be able to keep the superstar, who is allegedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old will attend a press conference at the Camp Nou at noon (1000 GMT), according to the Spanish giants, without specifying the topic of the event.

It will be his first public comments since Barcelona announced on Thursday that Messi, the club’s all-time leading scorer and appearance maker, would retire after 21 years with the club.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday that he was not willing to “put the club at risk” by renewing Messi’s contract, citing the club’s massive financial troubles ahead of La Liga’s start on August 15.

Barcelona is no longer negotiating with Messi, according to Laporta, and the Argentine striker is exploring other offers.

According to sources in France, PSG, who signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) in 2017, are the favorites to recruit Messi.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the Qatar-owned club’s president, and sports director Leonardo both missed the team’s Ligue 1 season-opening 2-1 win against Troyes on Saturday night.

“There have been a lot of rumors floating around. Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of PSG, remarked, “A lot of things are being said.”

“All I want is that we be strong enough to compete in every competition we enter.”

Messi is expected to sign a three-year “record contract” with a “net yearly pay of 40 million euros,” according to sports daily L’Equipe, but nothing has been inked as of yet.

PSG is one of the few clubs in the world with big enough pockets to launch a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, as it is funded by a sovereign wealth fund from gas-rich Qatar.

Messi was spotted on vacation with Neymar, Argentina teammates Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes, and fellow PSG player Marco Verrati earlier this month.

Since his contract expired on July 1, the Barcelona captain has been a free agent.

He had originally agreed to accept a five-year contract with Barcelona paying 50 percent less per year.

However, La Liga’s financial fair play rules, which are likely to cut Barca’s salary budget by 200 million euros ($235 million) this season, caused Laporta to determine that the agreement could not be completed.

“We were unable to accommodate Messi’s contract,” said Laporta, who was re-elected as president of the club in March. Brief News from Washington Newsday.