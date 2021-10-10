As Premier League rivals’ concerns come true, Jurgen Klopp’s crucial Liverpool changes.

Jurgen Klopp has been the manager of Liverpool for six years, and no one can disagree that the team has been fascinating to watch from the moment he came through the door at Anfield.

Klopp swiftly imposed his own style of play on the Liverpool team, reshaping the squad in the process.

The Reds have had a time of development under the skilled German coach, with the club winning the Champions League and Premier League.

We’ve looked at some of the most significant changes at the club throughout Klopp’s tenure.

Liverpool has been left off Lionel Messi’s list of probable Champions League winners this season.

The Argentinian icon, who made a surprise switch from cash-strapped fallen Catalan giants Barcelona over the summer, is expecting to lead petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain to their first European title, went through a list of prospective challengers but omitted to include Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Messi, 34, who is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, also included three English clubs on his list.

During his glittering football career, Sir Alex Ferguson was rarely wrong – and his suspicions about Liverpool signing Jurgen Klopp were also bang on.

Ferguson stated at the time of Klopp’s appointment: “Well, it’s a good meeting. He is someone I admire.

“Through our encounters at [FIFA] coaches’ workshops in Geneva, I’ve gotten to know Jurgen rather well.

“He’s a strong personality, extremely powerful, very stubborn, and driven, and his performances, and his career at Dortmund, were brilliant rises to the top, and I believe he’ll do very well.”

“I don’t enjoy saying that because I’m scared about it being Liverpool, but he’ll do OK.”

Peter Schmeichel, one of Ferguson’s greatest players, was one of the few who got things wrong.