As Premier League managers, Steven Gerrard and Thomas Tuchel have agreed to meet with Jurgen Klopp at the COVID crisis meeting.

Jurgen Klopp’s request for more clarification on Covid-19 in the Premier League has been endorsed by other Premier League bosses.

Managers will meet on Monday to examine the rising number of coronavirus infections in the Premier League, according to Liverpool veteran Steven Gerrard.

Klopp’s suggestion that more transparency is required when Covid outbreaks cause matches to be postponed was backed up by Gerrard, who is now in charge of Aston Villa, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all absent for Liverpool’s triumph over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night, but Klopp insists the game was never called off.

“I think at some point we have to make clear what exactly the rules are,” he said, “but we wouldn’t have asked to not play a football game with three players out of that group.”

“It’s only that we have no knowledge of any other club.” Newcastle was completely unaware that we had cases.

“I believe we had no notion if they had cases or anything like that.” It’s just starting a conversation, but we didn’t think about it.” As clubs struggle to deal with an increase in cases, the Premier League has already postponed five matches from this weekend’s round of fixtures.

“It is not in my hands,” Chelsea manager Tuchel remarked, “but clarity and honesty are always good in any subject.”

“Now that I’ve learned the regulations, I’m glad I didn’t jump in too soon.” Because there are so many of them, I read them and promptly forgot about them.” Chelsea dropped points in the title race as they drew 1-1 with Everton at home on Thursday night because of Covid’s absence.

“There are no more positive tests,” Tuchel stated, “but the lottery will resume tomorrow morning or afternoon.”

“Right now, we’re glad that Kai [Havertz] has more than one negative result, which means he’s back in training.”

Klopp was also backed by Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

“We want the same thing as a lot of managers have expressed, which is for the game to continue,” he said.

