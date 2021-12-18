As power moves at Everton, Lucas Digne’s ‘wedding’ could result in a terrible divorce.

Everton seemed to be getting things right in February of this year.

The Toffees defeated Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in 21 years in four days, the new stadium building at Bramley-Moore dock received council approval, and Lucas Digne, one of the greatest left-backs in the Premier League, signed to a new long-term deal.

While the football club has had more troubles in the ten months afterwards, there was never any real sense that Digne’s deal would be anything but a positive move at the time.

Not only was he regarded as a good player, but he had also captained the team on several occasions and appeared to be a perfect professional.

Filling the shoes of a blue-chip prospect like Leighton Baines with such ease was a credit to his overall talent.

“Every year since joining the Club, I’ve watched the growth, and we’re building a good team,” Digne stated after signing his deal. “It’s like signing for Everton is like getting married.” Digne, on the other hand, has just finished listening to the Grease megamix, his tie is up around his neck, and his Uber has driven up outside.

Not only has he been sidelined by manager Rafael Benitez in recent weeks despite being the club’s only senior specialist left-back, but the Toffees are considering a £20 million transfer for Vitaliy Mykolenko to replace him.

Digne, who is still a regular member of France’s squad as they prepare to defend their World Cup title next year, has had a remarkable fall from grace.

The characteristic forward excursions and pinpoint passes on the run have been scarce this season, as a more defensive layout has restricted the full-attacking back’s desire.

And it’s clear that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder isn’t happy about it.

On the one hand, Digne might be able to knuckle down and complete the job that his coach has assigned him, even if it doesn’t correlate with his best footballing attributes.

