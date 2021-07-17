As Pogacar prepares for the Tour de France decider, there will be no mistakes.

On Saturday, defending champion and Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar may thrash his opponents once more in the final individual time-trial through the Bordeaux vineyards.

On the first time-trial of this season, the UAE Team leader from Slovenia lay the groundwork for his championship defense, but after overcoming a deficit on a final-day chrono to win in 2020, he will be careful of any slips.

“The Tour de France comes to an end on the final lap on the Champs-Elysees,” he remarked of Sunday’s largely ceremonial dash into Paris.

The 22-year-old has three stage wins this time around, but the 20th stage over 30 kilometers on Saturday stands between him and a second Tour de France victory.

Pogacar is in charge of the Danish surprise package. Jumbo’s Jonas Vingegaard leads by 5min 45sec, while Richard Carapaz of Ineos is third, six seconds behind.

Pogacar stated after Friday’s run through the Landes’ forests, “Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow.”

He answered calmly and politely, “I’ve done a recon of the route and it’s a fast course, not too complicated.”

“I believe I have the ability to race rapidly. He stated, “I don’t feel any pressure to be honest, and I believe I can race to my best.”

In 17:19 local time (15:19 GMT), Pogacar will be the last guy down the start ramp at Libourne, two minutes behind the Dane and four minutes after the Ecuadorian.

He also has a psychological advantage, having completed a comparable test on day five 27 seconds faster than Vingegaard and 1 minute 44 seconds ahead of Carapaz.

Pogacar has won two enormous mountain stage wins every time he has been tested, sealed with his characteristic kick to accompany the astonishing speed he produced to win the time-trial.

Vingegaard, on the other hand, is a great time-trialist and may have been keeping his powder dry on stage five, unlike Pogacar, with his team captain Primoz Roglic still in contention.

Vingegaard’s sports director Grischa Niermann said AFP of the timid man from distant North Jutland, “He knows how to evaluate his energy levels, it’s one of his strong points.”

On a day when the Slovenian battled in the heat, the Jumbo man placed Pogacar under pressure on Mont Ventoux in the Alps.

The temperature will be a scorching 30 degrees with gusts of wind on Saturday.

On a sequence of collisions, Vingegaard and Carapaz lost the majority of their time to Pogacar. Brief News from Washington Newsday.