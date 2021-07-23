As Pogacar aims for Olympic gold in the road race, Djokovic begins his Olympic mission.

History-chasing As the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics finally rumble into life, Novak Djokovic begins his quest for Olympic tennis glory, while Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar competes for one of 11 gold medals on offer.

Following a one-year suspension due to the coronavirus epidemic, more than 20 sports, ranging from archery to weightlifting, will resume after Naomi Osaka, a Japanese tennis star, ignited the cauldron in Friday’s opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was held in front of empty stands in a state of emergency in Tokyo, a scenario that will become all too familiar as spectators are barred from all but a few venues.

Because of the rigorous Covid-19 rules and lack of spectators, Djokovic had questioned whether he would compete, but the prospect of completing the Golden Slam — winning all four majors plus the Olympics – proved too tempting to pass up.

“It’s different without the key ingredient of any sporting event, the audience, the supporters, the excitement, but it’s still the Olympic Games,” Djokovic added.

“I was on the fence for a while, but I decided to attend, and I’m pleased I did since the Olympic Games have a lot more nice things to offer. So I’m going to attempt to concentrate on those things.”

After winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year, the undisputed favorite and 2008 bronze medalist hopes to repeat Steffi Graf’s 1988 accomplishment of capturing the Golden Slam.

Osaka’s long-awaited return to the court was postponed by 24 hours after she was dropped from Saturday’s program, possibly due to her role in the opening ceremony.

Osaka has not competed since withdrawing from the French Open in late May due to mental health problems, ending her Roland Garros season after the first round.

However, the 23-year-old stated that she “could not be more eager to play in Tokyo” after taking several weeks to “recharge and spend time with my loved ones.”

“An Olympic Games is unique in and of itself… She recently stated in Time Magazine, “I hope I can make them (her home fans) proud.”

The first gold medal will be awarded in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event, which begins just as the road race cyclists leave Musashinonomori Park.

The challenging 234-kilometer route culminates in the Fuji International Speedway racing circuit, with five climbs around the renowned Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak at 3,776 meters (12,388ft).

Pogacar leads a star-studded field that includes the 2016 winner.