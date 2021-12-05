As Pep Guardiola makes a claim on Steven Gerrard, Liverpool offers Karim Benzema a ‘blank checkbook.’

For Sunday, December 5, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Following their previous Premier League match, Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

On Wednesday, the current Aston Villa manager faced Manchester City and appeared to impress Guardiola.

The Spanish coach called facing the former Liverpool captain as a “honor” and said he expected an even stiffer task when the two teams meet again this season.

Guardiola added earlier this week, “I had the sensation that he [Gerrard] knows exactly what the opponent does, what he wants to accomplish.”

“There isn’t a smidgeon of friendliness there.” He’s already arrived. ‘I shake your hand and say, ‘OK, you defeated me, but be careful next time.’

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid has been linked with a surprise move to Liverpool.

In 14 league games this season, the seasoned French attacker has scored 12 goals and added seven assists, but Spanish daily El Nacional reports he could be sold if Kylian Mbappe joins the team.

According to the report, the 33-year-old, who has two years left on his present contract, could be open to a move to the Premier League.

The article indicates that Liverpool, along with PSG, would be willing to hand Benzema a “nearly blank cheque” if he becomes available.