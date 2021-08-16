As part of FSG’s plan to increase earnings, a land purchase in Liverpool will be added to the lucrative list.

As Fenway Sports Group seeks to assist revenues rebound from the pandemic’s impact, Liverpool has acquired another official partner to their lucrative and increasing roster.

The Reds have secured a multi-year deal with global audio equipment company Sonos, which will have a presence at Anfield on matchdays as part of an effort to elevate the experience of watching live football to new heights.

Sonos will become Liverpool’s official sound partner, marking the company’s first sports collaboration. Sonos is a California-based company with a strong presence in the smart speaker industry.

From August 21, when Liverpool hosts Burnley in the Premier League, Sonos’ presence will be felt in both audio and video, with remote viewing spaces and visual branding on the stadium’s LED screens.

“There’s a clear connection between LFC and Sonos, we both share a strong enthusiasm for the music of our experiences,” said Matt Scammell, commercial director at LFC.

“The sound of Anfield is what makes it so great; when our fans get behind the team, the 12th man creates game-changing sound, which we can’t wait to hear again this season. We’re excited to collaborate with Sonos to bring the sound of Anfield to our fans all across the world.”

The new collaboration, whose financial value to the Reds has not been revealed, was considered as the ideal backdrop for Liverpool’s rich musical tradition.

“Sound has always been a crucial component of sports — it breathes energy into every game, whether it’s the music players listen to while getting psyched for a match, the vibrating chants from spectators in the stands, or replicating a stadium experience at home,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of marketing at Sonos.

“We were looking for a staff – and an audience – that shared our enthusiasm for sound. Liverpool FC became the ideal match thanks to the electrifying atmosphere at Anfield and the city’s rich musical heritage.”

While the epidemic has impacted many aspects of Liverpool’s company, it hasn’t hampered their capacity to form new commercial agreements.

Despite the obstacles posed by the broadcasting cuts.