As part of a new Rochdale arrangement, Jim McNulty will take over coaching duties.

Jim McNulty has extended his stay at Rochdale with a new one-year contract.

The 36-year-old defender has played over 200 times for Dale in six seasons.

“I feel very privileged to have been given this opportunity,” McNulty, who has also taken on a coaching role at Rochdale, told the club’s official website.

“A lot of players at my level may leave the game at this point or even earlier and look for a place in a coaching system elsewhere, or they choose a completely new path.

“It’s obviously a transitional role for me, where I’m gaining experience with the coaching staff on the coaching and mentoring side of things.

“I’m aware that a few of forward-thinking clubs in the game are already doing it. To integrate Under-23 teams into the first team, they’re bringing in a player-coach.

“However, I still get to do what I came into the game to do 19 years ago, which is to play and hopefully cross the finish line on a Saturday, to get that winning sensation.

“I’ll continue to train as a player every day and compete for a spot on the team,” he says. My contract still has a lot of room for improvement.

“I want to encourage all of the players and use my knowledge to help them learn what the manager and staff want as quickly as possible.”