As Paris goes crazy for a new hero, Messi sets his sights on the Champions League’s ‘dream’.

After being announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday, Lionel Messi set his sights on further Champions League triumph as hundreds of fans waited outside the club’s stadium to meet their new idol.

After landing in the French capital the day before and signing a two-year contract with the option of a third season, the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar was introduced to media from around the world at a news conference at the Parc des Princes.

Following the shock of Messi’s departure from Barcelona last week, PSG swiftly emerged as the frontrunners to sign him, and he joins with his sights set on a fifth Champions League title, the most recent of his four titles with his former club coming in 2015.

“I have mentioned many times that winning another Champions League is my desire, and I believe I am in the ideal position to have that chance and to do it,” Messi told reporters inside a packed auditorium, which included his wife Antonella, their children, as well as his father and agent, Jorge.

Last season, Messi and Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, who went on to reach the semi-finals after reaching the final in 2020.

“You can have the best team in the world and still lose. That’s football,” Messi remarked as he prepares to link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris. Messi has 35 trophies to his name with Barcelona.

“We understand how difficult the Champions League is, but Paris does as well – they’ve been close in recent years, but it’s a league in which the best teams compete, and the best club doesn’t always win.”

PSG is reportedly paying Messi 35 million euros ($41 million) each year to wear the number 30 jersey, with fans queuing outside the club’s various shops in the capital on Wednesday morning to purchase the shirt with his name and number on the back.

When Messi landed in Paris on Tuesday, he was greeted as a hero by fans at the airport and then waved from the balcony of the luxurious hotel where he is staying near the Champs Elysees.

He appeared unconcerned as he arrived, impeccably dressed, to speak with the media on Wednesday, though he did appear anxious at points, not least when a member of the audience began shouting his name.

Unlike when Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Paris Saint-Germain in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.