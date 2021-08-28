As Paralympic stars make an impact in Tokyo, McFadden wins his 18th medal.

On Saturday, US wheelchair racing star Tatyana McFadden won her 18th Paralympic medal, while vivacious Italian fencer Beatrice “Bebe” Vio attempted to defend her title at the Tokyo Games.

On the fourth day of the competition, 54 gold medals were up for grabs in nine sports, including 17 athletics finals at the Olympic Stadium.

McFadden won bronze in the women’s T54 5,000m, continuing her streak of placing on the podium in every Paralympic event she’s competed in since 2008.

But, after being diagnosed with a blood-clotting illness in 2017 and recovering for nearly two years, she felt merely competing in Tokyo was an accomplishment in itself.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and nurtured in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six, said, “I’m on cloud nine.”

“I was in a really bad place because it took me 20 months to get back on my feet, and everyone else was getting well throughout that time.”

McFadden went on to say that taking bronze behind US teammate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold, was “pretty remarkable.”

Away from the track, Vio, an Italian force of nature and one of the world’s most recognizable paralympians, began defending her 2016 Rio Games wheelchair fencing individual foil title.

Vio, who has both forearms and legs amputated as a child after contracting meningitis, won all of her morning pool battles to go to the quarter-finals.

Because of the epidemic, Vio had been unable to compete for two years prior to the Games, and she admitted she was “scared” as she prepared to return to action in Tokyo.

On the eve of the Games, she said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen this time, but I’m just very pleased to be here.”

The boccia tournament began on Saturday as well, with all four individual gold medalists from the Rio Olympics returning to defend their titles.

Leung Yuk-wing, Hong Kong’s BC4 champion, will attempt to duplicate his Athens 2004 achievement of winning gold in both solo and pair events.

“I’m trying to relax so I can focus on the game,” he added. “Just thinking about being champion or winning a gold medal would be a lot of pressure.”

