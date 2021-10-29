As one of Man United’s top three flex muscles, Solskjaer is fighting for his job.

Manchester United travels to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, trying to keep pace with the Premier League’s top four, as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City threaten to pull away.

After United’s humbling 5-0 loss to Liverpool last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job. His team has only taken one point out of the last 12 available.

This weekend, leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and reigning champions City all have winnable fixtures, while Leicester and Arsenal face off in a fascinating contest between two sides in form.

Ahead of the event, AFP Sport examines some of the major talking issues.

Solskjaer described his team’s humiliation at Old Trafford by Jurgen Klopp’s players as his “darkest day” as Red Devils manager.

The Norwegian is said to have been given three games to save his job, but the opponents are daunting: Tottenham and Atalanta, followed by a Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Liverpool thrashing occurred a year after United lost 6-1 at home to Spurs with ten men.

“It’s a thousand times worse,” Solskjaer stated. “We have a lot of huge games coming up, so there’s no time to mope or feel sorry for yourself. We must band together.” Since Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho in December 2018, United has failed to win trophies or create a genuine title challenge.

Despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane recently, they are currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea and out of the title race.

They have just kept one clean sheet in all competitions this season, and Paul Pogba will be unavailable in London due to suspension.

To bet against Chelsea, Liverpool, or defending champions Manchester City winning the Premier League table would take a daring gambler.

The clubs are separated by just two points, with West Ham in fourth position three points behind third-placed City.

In contrast to the 2020/21 season, when Everton, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, and Tottenham all took turns at the top before City stormed to their third crown in four years, the title favorites have made their moves early this season.

Liverpool welcome a Brighton side that is failing to translate their positive play into goals and victories after their shocking Old Trafford rout.

The Seagulls are now fifth in the table, although they have only scored nine goals in nine games and have lost their last five games in all competitions.

Chelsea, who thrashed Norwich 7-0 last weekend, will be optimistic about their chances against Newcastle. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.