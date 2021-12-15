As Omicron rampages, Europe ramps up its Covid vaccine campaign for children.

Europe increased vaccines for children aged five to eleven against Covid-19 on Wednesday, despite the EU’s health agency warning that immunisation alone would not be enough to stop the Omicron variant’s rapid spread.

Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Spain were among the countries that expanded their immunization campaigns to include younger children, while other countries are currently considering their options.

South Africa, which was the first country to detect Omicron, and the United Kingdom both had their highest day coronavirus case counts on Wednesday, as Washington’s senior diplomat canceled a trip to Southeast Asia after a delegate had the virus.

Nurses wearing Christmas antler headbands welcomed youngsters and gave them stickers after their vaccinations at a hospital near Madrid, Spain’s capital.

“It only stung a little,” Magdalena Lazo Vitoria, 11, said as she walked out of the immunization center with a plaster on her left shoulder.

“I wasn’t worried because I’d been wanting to get vaccinated for a long time, so I’m overjoyed.”

The rapid spread of the extensively modified Omicron variety has heightened the urgency of the campaign, with EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen warning that the new strain might be dominant across Europe by mid-January.

Even while youngsters waited in line for vaccinations, the European Commission’s health agency, ECDC, advised that mask-wearing, distance working, and crowd-prevention measures were necessary to decrease the pressure on healthcare systems in the time available, as immunizations alone take too long.

With its immunisation campaign for children aged five to eleven, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed the hope that his country, which already has one of Europe’s highest Covid-19 vaccination rates, will become a “example for the globe.”

Around 3.3 million youngsters in the age bracket live in the country.

Parents were in high demand, according to doctors all around Europe.

“The vaccine appointments were pretty much all scooped up as soon as we provided them,” said Jakob Maske, a Berlin-based doctor and spokesman for Germany’s paediatricians’ organisation.

The vaccination is only recommended for children with pre-existing conditions by Germany’s STIKO vaccine commission, but healthy youngsters will be immunized if their parents request it.

Vaccinations for children will be administered in museums and zoos in some German towns, while mobile vaccination teams will be deployed outside of schools in others.

However, Germany, like other countries, is dealing with anti-vaccine militancy, with police raids in the eastern city of Dresden on Wednesday in response to murder threats against Saxony state’s pro-vaccine premier Michael Kretschmer.

While serious sickness and death from Covid are uncommon in children, those who are infected can spread the virus on to others who are more vulnerable.