As Nike assists FSG in achieving a £70 million profit, Harry Kane issues a warning to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola may claim Man City can’t afford him, and Tottenham may claim he’s not going anywhere, but after already bidding for his services, it’d be a surprise if Harry Kane didn’t end up at the Etihad next season.

Such an idea should make Liverpool fans tremble.

The England captain stated that he had a difficult start to Euro 2020, cutting a lonely figure in attack, but since the knockout stages began, he has returned to the player who won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards last season.

And his performance against Denmark in the Three Lions’ semi-final was his best yet.

After scoring against Germany and a brace against Ukraine, it was his fourth goal of the tournament that propelled Gareth Southgate’s side to their first major final since 1966, when he tapped home after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty.

But there was a lot more to his effort than just remaining attentive to get a rebound.

He linked up beautifully with the pace of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, almost scoring with a fantastic low-cross to the former early on, and it was his through-ball to the Arsenal youth that helped England equalize.

He was involved in nearly all of the Three Lions’ attacking action, holding his own against Denmark’s three centre-backs, leading the line when necessary and resuming his creative Spurs form when dropping deep.

Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham derives from a desperate want to win trophies, and if he is offered a transfer to Man City, you can bet he will.

Last season, Guardiola’s team finished 17 points ahead of an injury-plagued Liverpool before losing in the Champions League final, and their pursuit of England’s captain appears to be a response to the club’s long wait for a first European Cup, similar to when Sir Alex Ferguson brought Robin van Persie from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012.

