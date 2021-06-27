As Nick Kyrgios prepares for Wimbledon, he plans to eat strawberries and relax.

Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to ‘getting strawberries and chilling’ during his Wimbledon vacation, but he also hopes to win.

The 26-year-old will face French 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the first round on Tuesday, having left Australia for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began.

It’s a rematch of a second-round encounter at the Australian Open in February, when Kyrgios, playing in only his second tournament in nearly a year, demonstrated once again that he knows how to captivate an audience like no one else with a boisterous five-set win that breathed new life into the sport.

His ambitions to compete in the grass-court warm-up events were thwarted by a neck problem, thus this is his first tournament since his home grand slam.

At the All England Club on Saturday, Kyrgios stated, “I feel decent for not playing a match in however long.”

“The time I spent at home was fantastic. I made the trek over because Wimbledon is an event I never take for granted if I can play it. I know it won’t be easy to simply turn the light on.

“I can’t expect to be playing the best style of tennis like I did at Wimbledon a couple of years ago. So I’m not placing too much pressure or expectation on myself, but I’m feeling fairly good overall.

“I don’t feel horrible physically; I’ve been hitting a lot on the grass and trying to get two hits a day, and I’m just trying to gain my bearings.

“I believe I could easily defeat half of the field on grass without much practice. I know for a fact that no one here wanted to face me in the first round, and I’m going into this match with great confidence.

“All I want to do is go out there and have a good time. I haven’t played tennis in a long time. Wimbledon is the peak of tennis competition. I’m going to go buy some strawberries and sit back and relax.

"This is a vacation for me. I've been there.