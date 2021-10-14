As new possibilities arise, Liverpool will have to make a decision on Fabinho and Alisson.

Liverpool are weighing their options as they deal with Fabinho and Alisson Becker’s availability this weekend.

Due to their participation in the last round of World Cup qualifiers in South America, the pair are in danger of missing Saturday’s trip to Watford.

Between the end of Brazil’s encounter against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning UK time and the start of the Premier League game at Vicarage Road at 12.30pm on Saturday, there are fewer than 36 hours.

Despite the fact that the pair will fly back to Europe on a private aircraft immediately following the match, there will be little time to prepare for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Fabinho, in particular, is unlikely to make the starting lineup.

However, because Alisson is a goalkeeper, he has a better chance of not interfering with the preparations currently underway by the rest of the group.

Fabinho revealed on Wednesday that neither he nor Alisson expected to be available for Watford.

Liverpool are considering flying the pair directly to Spain ahead of their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, according to the midfielder.

However, according to The Washington Newsday, while it is being considered, the couple is now scheduled to return to England from Brazil.

There is yet to be a final decision.

Fabinho and Alisson will be subjected to a 10-day tailored quarantine after visiting red-list countries Venezuela and Colombia during the international break. They will be released once a day to train and play in games.

And Liverpool are hoping that as part of the “bubble” in which the Reds squad continues to function, the two players will be allowed to travel abroad for the Champions League game.

If not, flying the couple directly to Spain would allow them to stay in the country until later next week before returning to England, obviating the need for quarantine on these shores because they will have been in a red list country for more than 10 days.