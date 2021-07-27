As new plans emerge, Liverpool will host a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool are likely to fly to Evian next week for a friendly match against Bologna from Italy.

The Reds are in their third week of training camp in Austria, having relocated from Saafelden to Tirol on Sunday ahead of the second leg of their summer schedule.

Jurgen Klopp will have Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, and Virgil van Dijk available for the final summer friendly as Liverpool spend the majority of the week in the Seefeld area.

Klopp’s team has already played FC Wacker, Innsbruck, and Stuttgart in two 30-minute matches and defeated Mainz 1-0 in a complete game in the Untersberg-Arena on Friday evening.

The Reds’ next match is against Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadion on Thursday night, before turning their attention to the potential of a move to Evian later this week.

The Reds have the chance to play Serie A team Bologna on August 5 before their two home games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, according to The Washington Newsday.

The location of the match is unknown, however Liverpool’s most recent trip to the region in the summer of 2019 saw them play Lyon at Geneva’s Stade de Geneve.

Klopp is a huge fan of the facilities in Evian, and the club has looked into the possibility of moving on from Austria after nearly three weeks.

Last summer, the Reds wanted to use those same facilities in France, but coronavirus restrictions forced them to change their plans at the last minute, forcing them to fly to Austria instead.

Liverpool will play Athletic in a friendly in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2018, on Sunday August 8, before a meeting with Osasuna in honor of former Reds striker Michael Robinson, who died last year.

The club has given themselves two fixtures to get up to speed ahead of the visit from Burnley on August 21, in order to iron out any concerns that may come with the return of huge audiences before the start of the Premier League season.

Both. “The summary has come to an end.”