As nations battle virus outbreaks, the Euro Final heightens fears of an outbreak.

The highly transmissible Delta coronavirus type that has fueled outbreaks around the world has prompted British authorities to issue a warning against big gatherings ahead of the Euro 2020 football final on Sunday.

Many countries have had to reimpose restrictions as they battle outbreaks exacerbated by the variation – which was first found in India – while also attempting to scale up vaccinations in order to reopen their economies.

The final of the virus-delayed Euro 2020 championship will be played in front of 65,000 fans at Wembley Arena on Sunday, the largest gathering at a British football stadium since the outbreak began, as the home side takes on Italy.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the possibility of massive crowds forming in fan zones and bars around England to watch England’s first appearance in a major football final in more than 50 years.

“London is still in the midst of a public health crisis,” Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Saturday, encouraging people to keep their distance from each other.

Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that all remaining restrictions in England will be lifted on July 19, infection rates are once again increasing across the country, owing to the Delta variety.

His administration claims that the link between infections, hospitalizations, and deaths has been severed because more than 85 percent of adults have received at least one shot.

However, many scientists are concerned about loosening all remaining constraints, such as social distancing and the legal obligation to wear masks on public transportation and in enclosed settings.

Because of the Delta variation, health experts have highlighted concerns about Euro 2020 events becoming super-spreaders throughout the tournament, particularly in the United Kingdom and Russia.

Infections have already been detected among fans in Denmark, Finland, and Scotland after they attended Euro matches.

In other parts of Europe, officials in the autonomous Spanish region of Catalonia claimed they had little choice but to reimpose restrictions after a “exponential” increase in instances.

The global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed four million, with the fight compounded by the development of variants that have boosted outbreaks even in countries that had survived the pandemic’s early stages.

On Sunday, Australia’s first virus-related death in the Sydney outbreak was announced in Sydney, where restrictions were recently reimposed in a number of locations.

It came as authorities cautioned that the situation in Sydney, which is in its third week of lockdown and has a predominantly unvaccinated populace, was likely to worsen.

