As Myanmar’s Junta imprisons Aung San Suu Kyi for two years, there is international outrage.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s deposed leader, was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of inciting against the military and violating Covid rules, in a decision that prompted widespread worldwide condemnation.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate was sentenced to four years in prison by a special court, but she was partially “pardoned” by the junta commander hours later, who reduced the term to two years.

Suu Kyi has been arrested since the generals overthrew her administration on February 1, effectively ending the country’s brief spell of democracy.

She has now been charged with a slew of offenses, including official secrets violations, illegally importing walkie talkies, and election fraud, and if convicted on all counts, she risks decades in prison.

Former president Win Myint was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, but junta chief Min Aung Hlaing “pardoned” him and reduced his sentence to “two years imprisonment,” according to a statement aired on state television.

They will serve their sentences under house arrest in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to the statement, which did not provide any other information.

Residents in portions of Yangon’s commercial center banged pots and pans on Monday evening, a technique historically connected with chasing out evil spirits but which has been used to indicate discontent against the military since February.

The convictions were called “unjust” and “affronts to democracy and justice” by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spearheaded worldwide condemnation of the sentencing.

“We demand that the dictatorship release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those who have been wrongfully imprisoned,” he added in a statement.

The conviction “after a sham trial in covert proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated,” according to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet.

According to the Nobel Committee, it was “Concerned” for the Nobel Laureate from 1981, the group expressed concern about the ramifications “for the future of democracy in Myanmar,” as well as the “effect a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally.”

Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group told AFP that the pardon was “more stage managed than even the punishment itself.”

“If it was a show of magnanimity, it failed miserably.”

Suu Kyi’s conviction for inciting stemmed from statements made by her National League for Democracy party shortly after the coup criticising the generals’ takeover.

Suu Kyi's conviction for inciting stemmed from statements made by her National League for Democracy party shortly after the coup criticising the generals' takeover.

The Covid charge is tied to the NLD's landslide victory in last year's election, but the facts are unclear due to the government's intervention.