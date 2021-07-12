As Myanmar’s anti-junta resistance expands, Rohingyas are wary.

In Buddhist-majority Myanmar, a shadow government is breaking taboos by admitting Rohingya Muslims into its anti-junta coalition, but many in the long-persecuted Muslim minority are hesitant following decades of prejudice and fatal violence.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration was deposed in a February coup, which sparked massive pro-democracy rallies and a deadly military crackdown.

Her party’s dissident lawmakers run an exiled “National Unity Government,” mobilizing support for the opposition among foreign governments and on international television networks.

They encouraged the Rohingya to “join hands” to end military rule earlier this month, promising to repatriate those who fled to Bangladesh following a devastating military attack on their communities in western Rakhine state in 2017.

They also promised to provide citizenship to the minority group, which has remained stateless for decades due to discriminatory laws.

Suu Kyi’s government has previously referred to the Rohingya as “Muslims residing in Rakhine,” fearful of offending the predominantly Buddhist, ethnic Bamar-majority people.

However, distrust still exists among the Rohingya who remain in Myanmar, where they are commonly regarded as Bangladeshi intruders who have been denied citizenship, rights, and access to services.

“It’s like placing bait for fish,” Wai Mar, who has lived in a displacement camp for almost a decade, said of making a pledge and then receiving support from abroad.

Thet Kay Pyin camp, which is accessible through a difficult, potholed road from the western city of Sittwe, houses Rohingyas who were chased or burned out of their homes during previous skirmishes with ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in 2012.

“We’re concerned that we’re being used as human shields or scapegoats,” Wai Mar added.

a mother of four children San Yee, who, despite her husband’s remittances from Malaysia, struggles to provide for her children, agrees.

“Because we’ve been oppressed for so long, we can’t place all our trust and expectations in them.”

Despite the overtures, the National Unity Government’s current 32-member cabinet contains no Rohingya representatives.

After Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy defeated a military-backed party in 2015 elections, another camp inhabitant, Ko Tun Hla, told AFP, “we recognized that we wouldn’t get everything overnight.”

“However, we were denied even basic human rights, such as freedom of movement, citizenship, and the right to return to our own homes.”

They heard from the camp that there had been a brutal crackdown that had resulted in the deaths of 700,000 of their relatives.