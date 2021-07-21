As more transfer hints emerge, Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar.

When rumours of interest in Jarrod Bowen were brought to their attention on Wednesday afternoon, sources close to Liverpool did not offer a definitive rejection.

There are no certainties that he will join the Reds, but the West Ham United striker undoubtedly fits the bill when it comes to prospective forward targets for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

It’s easy to see why, given that he’s only 24 years old and has eight goals and five assists to his name in 38 Premier League outings last season.

Bowen is seen to be the type of player who would not only provide a boost in terms of quality, but would also be prepared to take on a backup role at first.

The player’s agency, which also represents Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, appears to have encouraged them in this regard.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has acknowledged that there is currently no such opening on the outskirts of the team.

Recent rumours of a Lazio proposal for Xherdan Shaqiri were inaccurate, since the Italians have yet to make contact about a possible transfer.

Divock Origi has been linked with a slew of clubs so far this summer, but no real talks have taken place.

In order for the Reds to make a move to bolster their front line in the coming weeks, they will most likely need to make progress on both fronts.

Even yet, Bowen is one of a number of names on a shortlist that may need to be looked into given West Ham’s aversion to selling.

Only 18 months ago, the Hammers paid a price that might increase to £25 million to sign the 24-year-old from Hull City.

Bowen, who is under contract until 2025 and will almost certainly be affected by the inflation that so often impacts English players, isn’t going anywhere for a bargain.

As a result, Kopites should put off going to the club shop to get his name printed on next season’s shirts for the time being.

Still, Liverpool has stated that they are willing to wait until next summer for the proper transfer options to present themselves. “The summary has come to an end.”