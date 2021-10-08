As Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool fixation grows, Jamie Carragher’s prediction comes true.

It was in danger of vanishing into the great pool of past punditry, the seemingly bottomless depths into which prophecies and pontifications routinely drop without a trace.

Jamie Carragher, on the other hand, could not have predicted how accurate he would be about Mohamed Salah.

“He’s a wide guy who appears to be obsessed with scoring goals in terms of putting himself through that run,” the Liverpool legend stated.

“And the problem about wide receivers is that if you want to be successful, you have to be getting double digits. Certainly at a prestigious establishment.

“People might figure him out if he plays so tight that there’s no room to run.”

“However, there’s no doubt that he and Sadio Mane, who aren’t traditional wingers who get down the line and cross in crosses, will score goals.”

Carragher was commenting after Salah scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, bundling home from Roberto Firmino’s lob at the far post in a 3-3 draw with Watford in August 2017.

Only four years later, there have been another 99 in the top tier alone, as the Egyptian continues to set records and set milestones almost as frequently as he scores goals.

It’s worth remembering Salah’s incredible debut season, which stands out not only in his career but also in Premier League history.

By Christmas, he’d scored 21 goals for Liverpool, the only player to do it since Ian Rush, the club’s all-time leading scorer, did it 31 years ago.

Salah’s 44 goals in 52 games was the second-highest total by a Reds player in club history, trailing only Rush’s 47 goals in 1983/84 — which he scored in 13 more appearances.

The Premier League Golden Boot, PFA Player of the Year, and Footballer of the Year honors were all won during that campaign.

Salah's 32 Premier League goals were the most ever scored in a 38-game season. He scored in a Premier League record 24 separate games, a league-high 25 goals with his left foot, and became the first player to do so.