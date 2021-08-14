As Mohamed Salah’s agent sends a message to Liverpool, FSG is aware of what is to come.

When Mohamed Salah’s agent reached for his phone, the Norwich City net was still rippling.

After his client concluded an incredible performance with a beautiful strike for Liverpool’s third goal, Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted, “I hope they’re watching.”

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what the message’s enigmatic meaning is.

With Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Fabinho having signed better long-term contracts at Anfield, securing Salah’s commitment has now become a priority, with the Egyptian approaching the end of his contract.

Salah and his representatives have flirted with other teams in the last 12 months, most notably Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it has appeared half-hearted.

Instead, all indications go to the forward wanting to remain at Liverpool, the club that has helped him develop from a player with genuine promise into one of the best in the world.

Salah’s record-breaking Anfield career has the potential to turn him into a true club legend if he stays for an extended period of time.

Salah remains Liverpool’s best and most important player, and he chose the return of crowded stadiums to put on an excellent demonstration of his prowess during the Premier League’s opening weekend at Norwich City.

Even if he didn’t intend for his touch from Trent Alexander-cross Arnold’s to roll into Diogo Jota’s path for the opener, the fact that he was in such a dangerous position highlighted his persistent threat and desire for a goal.

There was no such discussion about his selfless assist for substitute Roberto Firmino to score the second goal, or his thunderous finish from 16 yards when a Kostas Tsimikas corner fell invitingly into his path.

The tricks were then rolled out, with a backheel eliciting applause from the ecstatic away support, before a frantic run saw him twist and turn away from what appeared to be the majority of Norwich’s population, eliciting even more applause as Jurgen Klopp’s side laid down a significant early marker of their intent this season.

Salah is back on the pitch and ready to play. And, based on that, it’s evident that he wants to settle his differences with Liverpool.

Fenway Sports, it’s your turn. “The summary has come to an end.”