As Mohamed Salah answers to Liverpool supporters, James Milner smacks Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool started their Premier League season with a resounding victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Reds strolled to a 3-0 victory over the newly promoted side, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

For the fourth year in a row, Jurgen Klopp’s side has started the season with a winning record.

During the 90 minutes at Carrow Road, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Mohamed Salah is back for another season, and he’s the same old Mohamed Salah. With a reminder of why he is Liverpool’s best and most essential player, the forward was up to his customary opening weekend trickery.

And, just like against Newcastle United at home two seasons ago, he was able to conjure up a goal on the spur of the moment for Reds fans.

The away end had broken into a loud chant hailing the Egyptian King when the ball dropped to Salah’s feet from a corner, and he took care of the rest.

If that doesn’t demonstrate the power of fans watching from inside a stadium, nothing will.

Kostas Tsimikas made a strong start in the Premier League for Liverpool, but he wasn’t without flaws.

Not least because the tired Greek fell asleep during the second half and lost possession of the ball in a hazardous place.

Despite the threat dissipating, skipper James Milner gave Tsimikas a short, harsh slap about the chops, encouraging him to keep more cautious.

Kostas, welcome to the Liverpool first team.

Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic both before and after the game, praising the return of full stadiums and his team’s eventual comfortable victory.

That didn’t stop him from growing animated on the sidelines as Liverpool faced some difficult periods thanks to a spirited Norwich City.

As the hosts threatened a counter-attack in the second half, Klopp was seen bouncing up and down with his hands on his head.

Few people can match the Liverpool manager when it comes to emotionally investing in a game.

On their return to the Premier League with a first game in front of them, Norwich made every effort to create a festive environment.