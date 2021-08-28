As midfielders return, Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update on two Liverpool players.

Andy Robertson is in line to make his first start of the season in place of James Milner, who will miss Liverpool’s big match against Chelsea this weekend.

Milner started in midfield against Norwich City in the Premier League opener, but he hasn’t fully recovered from the knock that kept him out of last Saturday’s win over Burnley.

Meanwhile, Robertson was an unused replacement at Carrow Road last weekend after injuring his ankle in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao earlier in the month.

When Chelsea comes to town on Saturday, Klopp stated that the Scotland international will now compete with Kostas Tsimikas for the left-back position.

“Robbo trained all week, of course he (is) in contention, no doubt about it,” the Reds manager stated.

“Millie won’t be ready — I guess that pretty much sums it up.

“The rest of the team had practiced and looked excellent and sharp – we had best be since Chelsea is a tough opponent as well. That’s almost like the Champions League, except it’s in the Premier League!”

After being granted compassionate leave following the loss of his father last weekend, Liverpool will have Fabinho available, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns after missing the match against Burnley to witness the birth of his first child.

“Chelsea is obviously in a really fantastic form, they are full of confidence, they won the Champions League last year, and they have won the most of the games they have played since Tuchel took over,” Klopp said to liverpoolfc.com.

“So, having a great manager and a great squad is always a fantastic mix, a good recipe for success – that’s Chelsea.

“But we play at home, and we are in a terrific place right now, and we want to take advantage of it.”