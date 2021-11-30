As midfield options become clearer, Liverpool’s transfer ‘obsession’ is called into doubt.

It was a question that Jurgen Klopp couldn’t get out of his head this summer.

After Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of last season, the focus quickly moved to who would take his spot in midfield.

But, as the clock ticked closer to the deadline, Klopp realized he was content to keep with what he already had.

Due to injury problems, the Reds boss had been relegated to working with “two-and-a-half midfielders” earlier this month, and he was in risk of being boxed in.

Opportunity, on the other hand, has come knocking. With his injury concerns alleviated, Klopp now faces a more pleasant selection headache ahead of the 239th Merseyside derby at Everton on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman comments, “The midfielders are fantastic.” “When we already had roughly 17 midfielders, people were obsessed with replacing Gini Wijnaldum. It perplexed me.

“I understand that supporters want to see money spent and great names signed, but you should only buy players when they are absolutely necessary.

“Harvey Elliott had a good start to the season, Curtis Jones has been in there, and there are plenty of other midfielders to choose from.

“Once everyone is back in shape, your guess as to who the best midfielder is and what the best formation is is as good as mine.

“The bench’s appearance against Porto was encouraging. It was perhaps the most powerful we’ve seen at Liverpool in a long time.” Thiago Alcantara has had his best week since joining from Bayern Munich in September 2020, scoring in back-to-back home victories over Porto and Southampton.

Thiago earned his first Liverpool start in the Goodison derby in October, only to be sidelined for more than two months after being caught by Everton forward Richarlison in a red-card challenge.

McManaman also contributes to The Washington Newsday: “We’ve always known he’s a capable player. It was simply a matter of adapting; I knew his English was excellent. He did, however, have a number of injuries.

“It’s all about staying in shape,” she says.

The summary comes to a close.

“