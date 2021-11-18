As Messi helps ‘Fan Tokens’ take off, the football industry embraces cryptocurrency.

When Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain, his contract featured something previously unheard of for a player: a one-off payment in PSG ‘fan tokens’ worth about one million euros ($1.15 million).

It was the outcome of a cooperation between the French giants and Socios.com in 2018, in which fans buy tokens with a cryptocurrency dubbed ‘chiliz,’ allowing them to vote on club matters.

These topics have tended to be relatively banal, with Juventus, for example, asking what music should be played in their stadium, but the concept has taken hold.

According to CEO Alexandre Dreyfus, the company has grown swiftly since its early collaborations with PSG and Juventus, and now works with 56 football clubs and about 100 sports teams around the world.

Messi has gotten more attention, and Dreyfus hopes he will “start a trend.”

“This is more of a supplement than a replacement for remuneration. It’s more of a bonus, but it’s one that players will begin to request at some point “From his office in Malta, Dreyfus tells AFP.

“We hope that during the’mercato’ (transfer window) in two years, a player would say, ‘Yes, I’m moving to that team, but they better offer me a million dollars in fan tokens.'”

Dreyfus acknowledges that the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn have benefited his company by allowing them to expand their alliances.

“The fact is that clubs lost 50, 70, or even 80 percent of their revenue all of a sudden, and they realized, ‘Hey, we have supporters all over the world, what can we sell them?'”

Inter Milan and Valencia have signed jersey sponsorship deals with them to promote their fan tokens.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, almost 40 shirt sponsorship deals have been inked in Europe’s five biggest leagues, according to a new research by KPMG Football Benchmark.

It claims that switching from Pirelli to Socios.com and a $23.57 million transaction doubled Inter’s revenue.

Businesses associated with cryptocurrencies have begun to appear on t-shirts, sparking a mini-revolution.

Roma signed a three-year, $14 million-per-year sponsorship arrangement with DigitalBits, “an easy-to-use open-source blockchain used to power consumer digital assets,” in July.

“Fans can not only see history, but they can now own a piece of it,” Roma boasted. “Prepare to trade and amass. As we take a step into the future of football, we invite you to join us.” The growth of crypto-related firms in football coincides with the introduction of national crypto-currencies. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.