As Melbourne locks down, the number of Covid cases reaches 200 million worldwide.

An AFP tally showed that the number of Covid-19 infections documented worldwide surpassed 200 million on Thursday, as the epidemic spreads throughout the globe, notably in the Asia-Pacific area, where the Australian city of Melbourne was once again shut down.

The virus has returned with a vengeance thanks to the extremely contagious Delta strain, with the number of daily cases registered worldwide increasing by 68 percent since mid-June.

However, as more people around the world are vaccinated against the coronavirus – mainly in wealthier nations – the number of deaths is increasing more slowly, up 20% since the beginning of July, according to AFP’s count.

On Thursday, roughly two-thirds of Australia’s 25 million people were in lockdown as the country attempts to contain a Delta outbreak. Australia had first fended off the virus by slamming shut its borders.

A record number of new cases in Sydney and Melbourne imposed the country’s sixth shutdown, dealing a twin blow to the country’s two largest cities’ efforts to keep their “Covid Zero” title.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews claimed he had “no choice” but to lock down Melbourne and the rest of the state just over a week after the previous lockdown ended.

“None of us are thrilled to be here, none of us,” he stated, stressing the threat posed by eight fresh unsolved “mystery” cases.

Around 2,000 protestors marched to the streets, chanting “no more lockdown,” prompting a massive police response, which included arrests and the use of pepper spray to disperse the gathering.

Thailand had 20,000 new daily cases for the first time on Wednesday — and again on Thursday.

In addition, the government reported 160 deaths in only 24 hours, as weary morgue employees fight to keep up with the influx of bodies.

“I’ve seen our employees faint several times recently, so exhaustion is clearly setting in, and we’re practically at our limits,” forensic scientist Thanitchet Khetkham told AFP.

On Wednesday, Indonesia’s cumulative Covid death toll surpassed 100,000, with 1,739 of the 10,245 fatalities confirmed worldwide, pushing the global toll past 4.25 million.

With 5,042 daily cases just three days before the Olympics ended, Japan’s capital Tokyo set a new record.

Africa also set a new record, with 6,400 deaths in the week ending August 1 signifying the highest number of deaths on the continent since the outbreak began, according to the World Health Organization. Brief News from Washington Newsday.