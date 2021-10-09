As Mbappe’s replacement, PSG is close to signing a forward who wants $513K per week, according to reports.

In the summer of 2021, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly approached Liverpool FC about Mohamed Salah’s transfer.

Salah was being considered by PSG as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes ahead of the 2021-22 season. According to French daily Le10 Sport, PSG had a strategy in place to land the Egyptian King and were willing to pay $115 million or more to complete his transfer.

“If Kylian Mbappé left, whatever the date, Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah was ready to take his place. They activated the plan, put the money in (the PSG): 80 million euros [$92 million] or 100 million euros [$115 million], and Mohammed Salah was ready to go “In a recent interview, Le10 Sport reported Le Parisien journalist Dominique Séverac, who has a solid track record in French soccer.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, while Mbappe has remained at PSG, the Ligue 1 giants are still keeping an eye on Salah’s contract status at Liverpool.

“Salah’s contract with Liverpool is still up in the air. He loves Liverpool, the supporters, the city, everything, according to what I’ve heard. However, there is yet to be an agreement on a new deal. If talents like Mbappe go, we should keep an eye on some clubs this summer. However, Liverpool’s top objective until next summer will be to extend Salah’s contract “On Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show FIVE, Romano stated.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma before of the 2017-18 season, has scored the most goals for the Reds in each of the following seasons. His first season with Liverpool was his most productive to date, with an amazing 44 goals. He recently scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool, and he has 134 goals in 212 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Salah has three goals and one assist in nine competitive appearances for Liverpool, who are yet to lose a match in the 2021-22 season.

Salah’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire in 2023, and the club and his representatives are now in talks about extending it. According to Tribal Football, the 29-year-old forward is seeking a hefty weekly compensation of roughly $516,000 per week.