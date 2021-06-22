As Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are isolated, Gareth Southgate comments on the “bizarre situation.”

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, has questioned why Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were placed in isolation.

After coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour in the Wembley tunnel during Friday’s 0-0 Euro 2020 draw, the duo must isolate for ten days.

Mount and Chilwell were both ruled out of England’s last Group D game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday after Gilmour, a Chelsea teammate, tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s a crazy situation,” Southgate said ITV. They’ve been in a somewhat open space for 120 seconds too long. For me, it’s a jumble of paradoxes, but we have to get on with it.

“To be honest, I don’t get it at all; teams travel for hours in tight places by airline, coach, and bus. Something has been brought to our attention by our two boys, and it is…. I’m not sure what you’re talking about.

“I don’t have a problem with Steve (Clarke) or Scotland, and I don’t want them to have any more problems than we do, but it seems like a strange position.

“They are quite sad that they will not be able to attend the game. We had no choice except to go on with it.”

Despite the fact that Mount and Chilwell’s seclusion phase has finished, Southgate believes they will struggle to make England’s last-16 match.

“Yes, but considering the training program and the need to isolate, even then it will be difficult. We’ll have to look at that as we move forward,” he added.

Following confirmation from the Football Association over the decision, which was taken in consultation with Public Health England (PHE), both players posted a brief message on social media.

Midfielder Mount wrote on Twitter: “I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England!”

Defender Chilwell posted: “It’s a tough one to take and I’m gutted but I want to wish the boys all the best tonight in the game, I’ll be cheering you all on. I will make sure I am ready for when I can rejoin the. (This is a short article)