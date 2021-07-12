As Marcus Rashford posts a tear-jerking apology, Jamie Carragher offers a message to the England trio.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka should not apologise for their missed penalty kicks, according to Jamie Carragher, who knows all about penalty heartbreak after missing one against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup shootout defeat.

The Manchester United forward was one of three England players to miss from the spot in their Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, and following his miss, he suffered racist abuse and had a mural in his hometown damaged in an incident that was considered “racially aggravated.”

After seeing his penalty ricochet off the post and clear, Rashford penned an impassioned apology on Monday, saying: “All I can say is sorry.” I wish things had turned out differently.”

When the Liverpool icon met Ricardo 15 years ago after being brought on as a late substitution in extra-time, he was in a similar predicament to the Manchester United forward and Sancho.

When Cristiano Ronaldo sent Paul Robinson the wrong way, it denied England the chance to become world champions.

Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column: “My absence may not have consoled the trio, but I never worried that I had let anyone down or that I would have to apologize for it.

“No one on my team looked at me or held me accountable. Penalties, as any player or rational football watcher knows, can go either way.

“The difference between 15 years ago and now is that there was no social media and no horrible comments to remind me of my penalty miss.

“The England players should ignore it, and the rest of us should stop dealing with idiots who believe every heinous tweet deserves a retort.”

Following Rashford’s gaffe, Gianluigi Donnarumma matched Sancho and Saka in correctly guessing the correct way as Italy won their second European Championship, although the United man apologized to fans on Twitter.

In a day that has left English football traumatized by scenes and statements that have marred the showpiece final, including damage to Rashford’s hometown, he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of solidarity in the wake of the heinous racial abuse.

