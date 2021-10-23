As Manchester United take on Liverpool, Ronaldo’s rivalry with Salah takes center stage.

When Manchester United takes on arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will compete for the title of Premier League top dog.

When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Salah as the best player in the world last weekend, he risked enraging United striker Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the crucial match.

The Egyptian striker has been in terrific form, with magnificent goals against Manchester City and Watford already putting him in contention for goal of the season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, hasn’t been far behind, scoring a string of vital goals to underline his superstar status.

While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain can also lay claim to being the best in the world, Ronaldo and Salah are without a doubt the primary guys in the Premier League.

So, who will be the dominant power this season?

The outcome of Sunday’s critical match at Old Trafford will go a long way toward answering that issue.

United are four points behind second-placed Liverpool after losing their past three league games.

Ronaldo must continue to rise to the occasion for United, while Salah must maintain his scorching form for Liverpool to remain unbeaten.

Salah has 12 goals in 11 games this season, while Ronaldo has six goals in eight games since his August return to United from Juventus.

After scoring twice in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive games.

Ronaldo snatched the European spotlight less than 24 hours later with a late headed winner that completed United’s comeback from two goals behind to overcome Atalanta 3-2.

In any debate about the best of the best, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer automatically swings towards his player.

He did agree, however, that Salah’s hot streak makes him a dangerous opponent.

“In any competition, I’ll always back Cristiano. He is one of a kind. Salah, on the other hand, is on fire right now “According to Solskjaer.

“To defend against him, we know we have to be at our best. To retain a clean sheet, we must concentrate on them for 95 minutes.

“Liverpool’s front three is one of my favorites. We have to enjoy the players, with the exception of Salah on Sunday.” On Friday, when asked to discuss the merits of the two players, Klopp took a diplomatic approach, highlighting each player’s strengths.

“Why should we compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah? Obviously, they’re both world-class players, so that’s the situation “he stated

