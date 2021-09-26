As Manchester United stumble again, pressure mounts on Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning comeback to Manchester United gave fans reason to dream big, but three defeats in four games have added to the strain ahead of Villarreal’s Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not need to panic just yet, with his team only one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six games.

However, there are concerning signals for the Red Devils, who must rapidly regain their form after a shock setback in their Champions League opening against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham, and a defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The lone result that breaks up the run was a 2-1 win at West Ham, but it was only due to a late winner and a penalty save by David de Gea in stoppage time.

The game against Unai Emery’s Villarreal could sound simple in other circumstances, but United are already on the back foot in Europe following their humiliating loss in Switzerland.

They also have recent negative experience against the Spanish team, having lost on penalties to them in the Europa League final last season, denying them their first trophy since 2017.

United have a group that can compete with anyone on paper, with Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, and Paul Pogba among the attacking players.

That doesn’t include huge summer signings Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, or Marcus Rashford, who is now injured.

However, Solskjaer’s team still appears to be less than the sum of its parts on a daily basis.

In the match against Villa, United had 28 shots, but only four were on target, and the visitors were a constant threat.

They slumped to their first defeat against the Midlands club since 2009 after Kortney Hause’s late goal and Fernandes’s missed penalty in stoppage time.

In the 1-0 loss, Solskjaer thought his team was not clinical enough.

“When we got up there, the final decision, the final execution, the quality of the pass, shoot, or decision wasn’t good enough to get goals,” he explained.

“The game flowed and ebbed, and it was probably a nice game for the neutrals, but we didn’t score.”

On Wednesday, United must put an end to the rot, and in the context of Europe, it might be make or break.

“It’s a massive game, a Champions League night, and we know we’ve had a poor start to the group,” Solskjaer remarked. “We’ll be ready,” says the group.

Despite some eye-catching victories this season, United has been successful. Brief News from Washington Newsday.