As Manchester United is spurned, Liverpool is part of the Premier League’s ‘greatest rivalry.’

Liverpool and Manchester City, according to TalkSport analyst Trevor Sinclair, are the Premier League’s biggest rivals, as the two teams presently sit atop the standings.

The two teams have won the last four Premier League titles, with City winning in 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2020/21, and Liverpool ending a 30-year drought for a trophy in 2019/20.

They’re at it again this season, with Pep Guardiola’s team presently leading the standings and the Reds in second place, just a point behind.

Despite the fact that Chelsea is also in the running for the title this season, Sinclair believes the competition between the two North West clubs is the most intense in English football, and he admits he isn’t shocked by Liverpool’s recent success.

“For quite some time now, I believe Liverpool and Manchester City have been the top two teams in the Premier League,” he told talkSPORT.

“It is, in my opinion, the most intense competition.

“I realize it doesn’t have the heritage of Manchester United or some of the other teams, but Liverpool and City have been the biggest rivals in English football for the last three or four years.

“It’s not surprising [Liverpool is up there], because I wasn’t sure how the back four would perform after returning from long-term injuries at the start of the season.

“But I believe they’ve performed admirably; they’re near the top of the standings, vying for first place.

“With the exception of the West Ham result and a few of mediocre Liverpool games, they’ve been as good as they’ve been in a long time.”

Chelsea are in third place, a point behind Liverpool, heading into the hectic December fixture schedule.

The Reds, on the other hand, are in excellent form, having only lost one game in all competitions this season.