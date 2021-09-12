As Manchester United exposed Brendan Rodgers, Martin Tyler enraged Liverpool fans.

While there will undoubtedly be exceptions during the season, the vast majority of league games aren’t worth much in isolation beyond the three points they carry.

However, there are a few that, while seemingly minor at the time, ultimately sum up a situation that is more important to a club down the road.

Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford six years ago this week qualifies for this category. It’s not one that Kopites remember warmly, but it sheds insight on the Reds’ predicament at the time, their relationship with the media, and what lied ahead for the rest of the season.

The Reds’ one goal in this edition of the north-west derby is a great illustration of how amazing goals can be forgotten because of the match in which they are scored.

If Christian Benteke had scored a scissor kick goal in a win or a crucial game later in the season, it would have been regularly featured in highlight reels.

However, it has been skillfully pushed under the carpet, much like the Belgian’s whole career with the club.

It was a spectacular goal, albeit Martin Tyler’s measured commentary on Sky Sports didn’t give you much of a sense of it.

“What a beautiful goal by Christian Benteke, that is extraordinary,” he added, his tone and excitement matching that of someone who had found a pound coin in their trouser pocket unexpectedly.

Compare that to his response to Anthony Martial, United’s new attacker at the time, scoring on the other end.

“He’s isolated Skrtel here, OH YES,” says the narrator. ANTHONY MARTIAL, WELCOME TO MANCHESTER UNITED,” he exclaimed. For the Frenchman, Benteke’s pound coin had become a £50 note.

Most football supporters believe commentators are prejudiced against their team, same to how they believe referees are biased against their team. And, whatever the truth is about Tyler, if Kopites ever wanted to prove that he prefers United, this game would be Exhibit A for the prosecution. The objective. “The summary has come to an end.”