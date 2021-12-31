As Man City’s lead over Liverpool grows, BetFred’s owner takes a risky £750,000 title decision.

Despite the fact that there are 18 games left in the current season, BetFred has paid out on Manchester City to win the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s team is currently eight points ahead of Chelsea in second position and nine points ahead of Liverpool, despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side has a game in hand on City.

City took advantage of their championship rivals’ mistakes this week, expanding their lead at the top after Thomas Tuchel’s team were held at home by Brighton while Liverpool were defeated by Leicester.

The Citizens were unfazed by the strain they were under against Brentford on Wednesday evening, winning 1-0.

However, even before the game, BetFred owner Fred Done was confident that the final league champions had already been determined when he announced his plan to reward gamblers who had backed City to win the Premier League.

“I believe it’s all over,” Done remarked.

“They scored six goals on Saturday, four against Newcastle and seven against Leeds, and they have the best manager in the world, in my opinion.”

“I’ve made a payment to City. If you helped me fund City, you may now receive paid online or at one of my stores. He said, “I’m paying out on City.”

“It’ll cost me around £750,000, but all the City fans can go celebrate New Year’s Eve with champagne.” “Go get your dough City fans,” says the narrator. While this decision may surprise some, it is nothing new for the betting industry.

Done paid out early on City last season, when the team led by 14 points in March and December of the club’s title-winning season of 2017/18, after Guardiola’s side moved 11 points clear following a Manchester derby triumph.

BetFred was the first bookmaker to pay out winnings to consumers before a team had confirmed their title, a move that backfired in 1998.

The corporation lost almost £500,000 after betting that Manchester United would win, despite Arsenal winning by a single point.

In 2012, Done was stung once more by United after putting his faith in Sir Alex Ferguson’s team, only to be let down by Sergio Aguero. “The summary has come to an end.”