As Man City rumours swirl, Ronaldo misses Juve training.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not practice with Juventus on Friday, according to AFP, as speculation of a move to Manchester City grows.

According to rumors in the media, Ronaldo left Juve’s Continassa training center before the start of the session on Friday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in the morning to say farewell to his teammates before departing at around 10:45 a.m. local time, according to Sky Sport Italia (0845 GMT).

A club official confirmed to AFP that Ronaldo would not be training with his Juventus colleagues.

According to the daily Gazzetta Dello Sport, Ronaldo’s transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City might be finalised within the next 24 hours.

Despite Juventus’ insistence that the 36-year-old would remain, Sky reported on Thursday that the Portugal captain had already cleaned out his locker in the dressing room and is hesitant to play against Empoli this weekend.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, so time is running out if a deal can be struck.

After missing out on England captain Harry Kane, Premier League champions City have been linked with a bid for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The price, on the other hand, could be an issue, with the Italians said to be short of some 25 million euros ($29.4 million).

Ronaldo, who has one year left on his contract, has also been linked with a return to Real Madrid and a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo arrived at Juventus in 2018 amid a lot of hoopla.

Last Saturday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed that the Portugal star had given him assurances about his future.

In response to several inquiries about Ronaldo’s form and thinking ahead of Sunday’s Serie A opener at Udinese, Allegri remarked, “Let’s address this matter, Ronaldo told me that he’s staying.”

“He has always been well-trained and readily available. I’ve seen the rumors in the newspaper, but he’s never expressed an interest in leaving Juventus.”

Last season’s leading scorer in Italy, with 29 goals, started the game against Udinese on the bench.

Last week, Ronaldo dismissed rumors of a return to Real Madrid, calling them “disrespectful” and claiming that stories about his departure were written with “nobody ever caring about trying to find out the true truth.”

Real’s initial approach of 160 million euros for PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe was rejected, but the club is expected to make a second offer of 180 million euros, according to French media reports.

That would put an end to any. Brief News from Washington Newsday.