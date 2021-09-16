As Man City and Liverpool win thrillers, Messi is restricted in the PSG draw.

In the Champions League on Wednesday, Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge, while last season’s runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers.

After the first round of group stage matches, Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, overcame Inter Milan late at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol.

After being confined to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt after his unexpected departure from Barcelona, Argentine great Messi lined up alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time.

PSG took the lead on 15 minutes when Ander Herrera headed in Mbappe’s cross, but Brugge quickly equalized through Hans Vanaken, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont.

Messi curled a shot against the crossbar from the edge of the box, but PSG lost Mbappe to injury and had to settle for a point against a team considered makeweights in a difficult Group A.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said of his all-star assault, “We need time for them to get to know each other.”

“We must improve and achieve the correct balance, as I have stated, but we must remain calm. I’m pleased with Messi’s performance, his ambition and attitude, and the way he’s adapting.”

City, who were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the May final in Porto, thrashed RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, despite a hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku.

From a corner, Nathan Ake headed City ahead, then Nordi Mukiele’s own goal increased their lead, but Nkunku nodded Leipzig back into the game.

Before halftime, Riyad Mahrez added a third goal with a penalty, only for Nkunku to score again early in the second half.

Following his British record?100 million ($136 million) signing, Jack Grealish scored his first Champions League goal, with Nkunku completing his treble before goals from Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus rounded off a crazy triumph for City.

After former City player Angelino was sent out for a second booking, Leipzig finished with ten men.

“I really enjoyed it. I’ve been waiting for quite some time. I’ve been looking forward to this game for the past few weeks. Grealish told BT Sport, “It’s a fantastic night.”

“It was one of those games,” says the narrator. It was complete with everything.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored the game-winning goal as Jurgen Klopp’s team rallied from behind to stun Milan 3-2 at Anfield in a match between two clubs with a history of rivalry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.