As Luis Diaz’s £80 million proposal emerges, Liverpool has dealt a ‘blow’ to Richarlison’s transfer.

The international break is finished, and the festive season is just around the corner, with Liverpool facing a busy schedule.

Liverpool are likely to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, and whispers abound as the transfer window approaches.

Jurgen Klopp will be well aware that his Liverpool team will require reinforcements in January if they are to maintain their title challenge this season.

Porto winger Luis Diaz

If Porto receives an approach in January, Jornal de Noticias reports that they will want a figure close to Diaz’s €80 million release clause.

With Salah and Mane departing for their respective national teams in January, the Liverpool assault may require reinforcements.

Diaz, a winger for Porto, has been linked with a move to Liverpool on several occasions since the Porto winger has performed admirably for his club.

Diaz has 11 goals this season and was Colombia’s equal best scorer in the Copa America.

RB Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi

According to El Espanol, Paris-Saint-Germain has given up on Everton’s Richarlison and is now focusing on Adeyemi, a known Liverpool target.

Richarlison has been linked with a move to PSG in recent months, with the Brazilian said to be interested, but the French club has instead focused on German prospect Adeyemi.

So far this season, the kid has been on fire, and Liverpool are said to be big fans of the German international.

Wolves forward Adama Traore

As Xavi returns to the club as manager, Liverpool target Traore is immensely admired by Barcelona, according to 90 minutes.

Wolves have failed to persuade Traore to sign a new deal at Molineux and are facing the prospect of losing their deadly wide man.

With Salah and Mane heading for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Liverpool are reported to be on the lookout for a new attacker, and Traore is thought to be on their radar.

Barcelona is now rumored to be interested in signing the Spain international.